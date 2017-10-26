Bhopal: Oppn, social media roast CM over comment on roads

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s patently ridiculous claim that the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than in Washington has triggered a wave of scorn and derision on the social media. And Chouhan is at the receiving end.

Not to be left behind, state Congress chief Arun Yadav has come out with an equally outlandish statement. He has urged the US President to cancel the visa of Chouhan and to register a case against him under the laws of that country! Yadav said that Chouhan had violated ‘diplomatic decorum’.

Chouhan, while addressing a business conference at the US capital, said that when he travelled to his hotel from the airport in Washington, he felt that the roads in the state are better than in the US, adding to boot that he was not making the claim just for the heck of it.

The moment the statement became public, Chouhan came under a bitter attack on the social media. The Congress posted dozens of photographs of the dilapidated roads in the state on social media sites to make fun of Chouhan.

Leader of opposition in the Assembly, Ajay Singh said that Chouhan had mouthed two white lies in as many days – one that the farmers will get Rs 50,000 in cash on selling their produce and two that roads in MP are better than in the US.

Arun Yadav has tweeted the photographs of the roads in Chouhan’s constituency Budhni. Congress MPs Kamalnath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have also posted pictures of the pot-holed roads in the state.

The BJP attempted a feeble defence of Chouhan. PWD minister Rampal Singh claimed that the roads in the state were being praised all over the country. “We can say with pride that we are building the best roads in the country. The CM has only spoken the truth”.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said that the Congress had only displayed its blind reverence for the West by making such comments without seeing the road (in Washington) that had made the CM issue the statement. He said that the CM praising his state in a foreign land was a manifestation of his ‘supreme self-confidence’.

Twitter in splits

Pushpak Bakshi of Hoshangabad posted a picture of a decrepit bridge commenting that the bridge connects Chouhan’s constituency Budhni with Hoshangabad.

Dr Ajay Kumar has posted two pictures – one of a Washington road, captioned “A road in MP” and another of a road in the state captioned “A road in Washington”. “See, what our CM says is absolutely true”, he commented.

Hasiba has posted the photograph of Chouhan being lifted bodily by policemen to cross a nullah in Panna saying that probably that was why he is finding roads in Washington better than in MP.