Bhopal: Open library launched for book-lovers

BHOPAL: School for happiness and Daksh Solution together organised the inauguration ceremony of ‘Share my Book’ open library on Sunday at Hanuman Mandir in Professors Colony. Researcher Sangeet Verma and Neha Tiwari inaugurated the library.

Verma said, “In the time when people are running towards digital reading this type of initiative make me feel proud and also satisfied that young generation will carry forward the legacy and traditions perfectly.” Tiwari also added that books are not just important but are vital for one to learn and grow. Ashish Namdev, president, Share my Book and Abhishek Soni of Daksh Solution informed that till now we have 500 books and the target of the library is to get ten thousand books in one year. “We will also provide books for free after we have achieved the target. The library is open for all and is completely free”, said Abhishek. The library is equipped with books on different subjects.