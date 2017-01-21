Bhopal: Only 12% eighth graders can divide numbers; 14% know substraction

BHOPAL: Only 12.6 percent of the students who have completed eight years of schooling in the state can divide and 14.8 percent can subtract numbers; and amazingly, more than 10 percent of them cannot recognise the numbers from 1 to 9. Whereas, in the year 2005, more than 74 per cent of the class 8 students could solve division problems and around 17 per cent could subtract one number from another.

These are some of the findings of a survey conducted by ASER, a prestigious NGO working in the field of the education which brings out annual Status of Education reports. In the year 2008, 78 percent of the standard 5 students could correctly solve the division problems whereas in other states like Himachal, Manipur and Goa the figure was 60 percent.

The number of students who could solve subtraction problems correctly jumped from 61 per cent in 2007 to 72 per cent in 2008.

Then the decline began. In the year 2013 only 22 percent of the students from class three to five could subtract and only 25 percent could divide.

Since 2008 the percentage of students who could successfully solve subtraction and division problems took a sharp plunge. In 2009, 66 percent of class 3 students could handle subtraction problems, in 2010, the figure fell to 31 per cent and in 2011 to 11 percent. It further dipped to 6.8 percent in 2012 and to 6.6 percent in 2013.