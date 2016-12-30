SHIVPURI: Police are taking the continuous action against sand mafia. Narwar police caught one tractor and four dumpers on Thursday while they were doing illegal sand mining. Police had seized the vehicles. According to the information SP Sunil Kumar Pandey got the information about the illegal mining, then he instructed Karera SDOP Julania for taking an action, after that the police team seized two empty dumpers MP 33 H 1291, MP 33 H 1788 including full dumper MP 07 GA 4222, MP 33 H 1787 and one full tractor MP 33 A 9460. Police called the administrative officers including mining officers at the spot, but no one came there.
Bhopal: One tractor, four dumpers seized
