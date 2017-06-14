Bhopal: One-time settlement, Amul formula put on hold

Bhopal: The chief minister has put on hold the issuance of formal orders on his announcement regarding one-time settlement scheme for defaulter farmers. Chouhan said that the scheme would be implemented after deeper and wider deliberations. He said that the scheme would be discussed during the review of announcements made for the farmers on Tuesday.

Chouhan said that the proposal to fix price of milk on the basis of the formula used by Amul Dairy also needs to be implemented after more discussions. He said that the Amul model needs to be studied thoroughly. Chouhan said that the other announcements should be implemented speedily and relevant orders should be issued at the earliest.

He also said that the law should be amended to make consent of the farmers mandatory for acquiring their land for development projects. He said that village knowledge centres should be established to disseminate information about crops among the farmers.

At the cabinet meeting, when the agriculture minister tried to make some suggestion regarding procurement of onions, the chief minister silenced him, saying that he should allow the co-operative department to handle the job and he should himself concentrate on the purchase of pulses.

He also said that preparations should be made for launching kisan bazaars. He said that the urban development department would establish these bazaars in the urban areas while the rural development department would handle the work in the rural areas. He said that in case their stocks are being auctioned in Mandis, the farmers would be able to sell their vegetable and fruits in these bazaars. He said that the bazaars would be run by co-operative societies.