Bhopal: One lakh copies of ‘Bitia Padhari’ distributed

BHOPAL: We have achieved our aim of free distribution of book ‘Bitia Padhari’, written by children’s author Arvind Sharma, in Madhya Pradesh said Ramprasad Maran Sewa Sansthan president Bhuveneshwar Singh Maran. The books were distributed to spread the message of save girl child, said Maran while addressing a programme at Children Welfare and Children Literature Research Center here on Sunday.

The organisation has done a commendable job by distributing one lakh copies of the book from the year 2013 to 2017 in the state, informed ghazal singer Ashok Nirmal. On this occasion a poster on poem ‘Ye betiya’, written by Arvind Sharma, was released.

The programme was attended by senior author Asha Sharma, Usha Jaiswal, Dr Maya Dubey, Shyama Gupta and HK Temkjee along with Dr Pratibha Singh, Sudha Dubey, Seema Shivhare, Jaya Arya and others.