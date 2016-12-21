Bhopal: Once a stone-former, always a stone-former says Urologist

BHOPAL: Kidney stones are one of the most common problem people face these days and being a disease of urine system it is caused mainly either due to lack of water or excess calcium in the body. Urologist Dr Azam Nawaz talking about the latest technology in treatment of stones said that stones up to 10 mm do not necessarily need surgery. Surgeries depend on the size and position of the stone. “RIRS (Retrograde Intrarenal surgery) technology is the latest and till now the safest method used for surgery in case of stone more than 10 mm size. It uses fiberoptic endoscope for surgery through urethra”, he said.

Conducting more than 100 surgeries through this technology Dr Nawaz said that since the cost of the surgery is 3-4 times higher and also the equipment needed is very expensive this technology has yet not gained popularity in the government sector. “It needs highly trained personnel to operate the equipment because a single fault in the machine costs about 6-7 lakhs. We still lag behind in the health sector from the western countries where this system is used by the government and most of the patients are treated through this technology. Once a stone-former, always a stone-former. Recurrent stones are another problem that people face due to negligence and thus making this technology cheaper is very important”, he said.

Talking on the habits leading to stone formation Dr Nawaz said that dietary control is very essential for those who have had stone and drinking water is the only way to keep one

safe from developing stones. “The problem of stone is also hereditary, so one with family trend of stones should always try to drink as much as water so as to urinate at least 2.5 litres of urine a day”, he added.