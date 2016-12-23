Bhopal: Old notes in temple offerings to bring I-T into picture

MORENA: Additional secretary Rajendra Singh issued an order stating that more number of devotees offering the donation of old notes of 500 and 1000 Rs in the temples.

The government has given the orders to the collectors that special attention and continuous monitoring should be maintained on the donation boxes.

If the amount is received in the form of old notes of 500 and 1000 Rs and if it is getting in the future also, then this information should be brought in the attention of income tax department.