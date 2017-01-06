Bhopal: Officials inspect Narmada Yatra route

HOSHANGABAD: Namami Devi Narmade Narmada Sewa Yatra will be in the district from 10 to 20 January. On Wednesday, MLA Piparia, Thakurdas Nagvanshi, CEO district panchayat PC Sharma, SDM Piparia Satish Kumar S, municipality chairman Piparia Rajiv Jaiswal and district panchayat member Brijesh Patel along with administrative officials and public representatives inspected the route of the yatra. They visited Pasi Ghat, Khera, Surela Kishor, Sandiya Ghat, Seoni, Sarrakishor and Sahalwada.

The officials gave instructions regarding the arrangements for the yatra including meals, drinking water, night halt, toilets etc. The yatra will enter village Umardha of Bankhedi on Jan 10 and will depart on Jan 20 from Umaria. A human chain will be formed by residents of 58 villages on banks of Narmada on 9 January in the morning.