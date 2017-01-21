Bhopal: Of ungrateful man, gracious animals

BHOPAL: A play titled ‘Akritagya Manushya’ was staged, as part of the series of ‘Abhinayan’ at Tribal Museum, under the aegis of directorate of culture, here on Friday. The play was directed by Vishal Acharya and written by Vishnu Sharma. The artistes from Sagan Society for Culture and Welfare, Bhopal were in the cast.

The play is based on a story of poor Brahmin, who saves lives of a lion, money, snake and a man from drowning in a well. Except the man, they all thank the Brahmin for saving their lives. The man does not show his gratitude towards the Brahmin for saving his life. Finally, the ungrateful man was put in jail by the King.