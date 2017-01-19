Bhopal: ODF all right; but spare a look for filthy, stinking public toilets too

BHOPAL: Bhopal may have been declared open defecation free but filthy public toilets are still a problem. Locating a ‘Sulabh Sauchalaya’ is easy: just move in the direction from which stink is emanating.

At one of the busiest public space in Bhopal, New Market, there are only three public toilets, one at Rangmahal, another near Indian Coffee House and the third behind the Bhopal Central Co-operative Bank branch. But they are rarely used by women coming to shop at New Market. Even though these toilets are centrally-located, women avoid them. The cleaner at one of the toilet, Shashi Prakash, said that it is a public toilet and so many people come here, which makes it difficult for them to clean it repeatedly. Women specially avoid using public toilets because of hygiene issues. While talking to Free Press this is what they said about their experience of using a public toilet.

Anamika, Student

“Since I have problem and had to drink a lot of water. I have to visit toilets very often. The toilets here are so dirty that almost every time I feel like puking after using it. I literally cover my nose with a cloth before using it because you cannot breathe inside and if you do, you are surely going to nauseated.”

Shahnez Hasan, Owner of a Parlour in New Market

“There is no point in making Bhopal ODF until the available toilets are clean and hygienic. Men can urinate in the open and most of them do near the police station at New Market. One cannot stand there, it stinks so much. But for women, we need a closed space. And also for such a big space, three toilets are not enough. I never use any Sulabh Shauchalaya because of this.”

Naziya Ahmed, BPO Employee

“All the sulabh sauchalaya have common space with partition created to separate it for males and females but this is not appropriate. There is no security as well. Even the attendants are males. If you ever need to use a public toilet at night, there is no security at all. The only She Lounge opened at 10 Number stop does not solves the problem women had to face throughout Bhopal.”