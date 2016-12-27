Bhopal: Nutan College announces dress code, students livid

BHOPAL: The Government Nutan Girls College has instructed students to adhere to a dress code from January 2. The students have opposed the college decision.

The college administration has pasted a notice at the board and has also placed a mannequin dressed as per the code at the college gate. The students are supposed to wear plain grey salvar and jacket and kurta with red, white and black stripes from January 2.

The students have started opposing the college decision. The PG students said that their classes would be over after three months and the uniform would be of no use for them after that.

The undergraduate students who are in the third year and are going to leave the college in the next session also opposed the decision.

Whereas other students have mixed views on the issue. Some of them claimed that the MLB College is also having a dress code and the uniform will clearly identify them students of their college.

Some other students allege that the decision curbed their freedom. They alleged that in the coming years they will be serving in various jobs and it would be difficult for them to get adjusted to wearing modern outfits. The principal of the college Vandana Agnihotri informed that “It’s not a sudden decision.

The college took feedback on the dress code from the students and more than 90 percent of the girls gave their consent”. She also added that the students who are going to leave the college in the next session may be given some relaxation.

She added that in the city almost every college is having its own uniform including MLB college and Excellence college. Only Nutan was not having it. This is not the first time in the city when a college has tried to impose dress code.

In the year 2010 the college administration had barred teachers from wearing jeans Tee-shirt and jeans Kurta among the female faculty of the college. It was claimed that teachers and students look alike. The teachers were told to wear sari to the college.

Some two months back the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology has also issued the notice to the girl students banning shorts and jeans in the college. After protests, the administration had to take back the decision.