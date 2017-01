BHOPAL: A programme titled ‘Dhammdeshna’ will be organised at Buddhabhumi Mahavihar, Kolar Road on January 28 under the aegis of The Buddhabhoomi Dhammadoot Sangha.

Chuih Fu Thery, a nun from Taiwan, along with Vishudhi Theri from Kolkata and Kalpana from Orcha will be present. The programme would mark debate on Buddha’s four ‘Arya Satya, Ashtang Marga and Pratyit Samuchpad.