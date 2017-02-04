Bhopal: NTPC Vindhyanagar wins football tourney

BHOPAL: NTPC Singrauli organised Northern Region Football Tournament 2016-17 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shaktinagar, from Jan 29 to February 2 in which teams from NTPC Auraiya, NTPC Rihand, NTPC Vindhyanagar and NTPC Singrauli participated. All the teams played their matches with enthusiasm. The final match of the Tournament was played between NTPC Rihand and NTPC Vindhyanagar. NTPC Vindhyanagar won the match 3-2 .

The chief guest of the tournament was Aloke Gupta, GM (O&M). Other dignitaries present were T.K. Rao, GM (TS), Jitendra Tiwari, GM (FM), Niranjan Acharya, GM (Maint.), Dr. M.M. Sabde, AGM Shaktinagar, Alok Tripathi, AGM (C&I), R.K. Singh, Sports Secretary, Vindhyanagar, Lahor Singh, AGM, Vindhyanagar, Jayraj, Sports Secretary, Rihand.

All the participating team players, co-ordinators and referees were presented mementoes. The fair play team award was given to NTPC Auraiya Team. The Best Goal Keeper award was presented to Ghanshyam Meena from NTPC Singrauli Team. The Man of the Series award was given to Sanju of NTPC Rihand and Man of the Match award was given to Abhishek Singh.