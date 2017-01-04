Bhopal: NTPC Korba overhauls wagons in-house; saves cost

BHOPAL : As a new beginning in the New Year, NTPC Korba team successfully completed the overhauling of 20 coal wagons. In a ceremony held at MGR workshop here on Monday, CGM Prakash Tiwari dedicated six wagons for supply of coal through MGR.

The overhauling of these wagons was done in-house, resulting in substantial savings, besides ensuring better quality of work. Earlier, this work was outsourced. According to an estimate, the team will be able to overhaul around 30 wagons every year using departmental expertise.

While the cost of overhauling by external agencies varies from Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 2,50,000, the in-house team of NTPC Korba completed the job in less than Rs 40,000 ensuring better quality, according to an engineer associated with the job. The station has a total of 215 wagons with 180 in use 24X7 basis and 35 in spare to handle any emergency.