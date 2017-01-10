Bhopal: NTPC holds meet on fly ash bricks

BHOPAL: In order to promote use of fly ash bricks in building construction, a seminar was organised on at Hotel Radisson, Varanasi by NTPC northern region headquarters Lucknow for builders, architects and brick manufacturers of Varanasi to enhance the utilisation of fly ash Power plants of NTPC Ltd.

R.S. Rathee, regional executive director (north), NTPC Ltd. Anuj Didwania, President, Varanasi Builders and Developers Association, Varanasi, R. C. Jain, chairman VBDA, K.K. Pandey, President Nirmata Parishad, Varanasi inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. The seminar was addressed by Regional Executive Director (North) NTPC, R.S. Rathee, Anuj Didwania, R.C. Jain, K.K. Pandey, A.K. Shrivastava, GM Ash Utilisation (CC), NTPC and Rakesh Chopara, general manager (commercial).