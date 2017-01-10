BHOPAL: In a programme organised by corporate social responsibility (CSR) department of NTPC, Rhind Project, as many as 402 people in village Dodhar were given blankets. Chief guest, additional general manager (CSR) AK Sinha in his address said besides power generation, the project also shoulder the responsibility of all round development of villages. He said the department also gives things like sweater, bags and copies to children going to school in the village. The blankets were given to poor, differently-abled and widows.
Bhopal: NTPC gives away 400 blankets, programme organised by CSR department
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 10, 2017 08:53 am
Tagged with: blankets Corporate Social Responsibility CSR department of NTPC of NTPC programme organized Rhind project village Dodhar
