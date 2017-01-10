Bhopal: NTPC gives away 400 blankets, programme organised by CSR department

BHOPAL: In a programme organised by corporate social responsibility (CSR) department of NTPC, Rhind Project, as many as 402 people in village Dodhar were given blankets. Chief guest, additional general manager (CSR) AK Sinha in his address said besides power generation, the project also shoulder the responsibility of all round development of villages. He said the department also gives things like sweater, bags and copies to children going to school in the village. The blankets were given to poor, differently-abled and widows.