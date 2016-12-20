BHOPAL: An oath-taking ceremony on safety and Mega Pep Talk were organized at NTPC, Singrauli. The top management officials gave tips to the contractual workers about safety. Group’s general manager Dinesh Kumar said safety is an important part of our lives and that is why NTPC has formed a new, three-pronged safety policy for employees and contractual workers.
Bhopal: NTPC forms three-pronged safety policy for employees
— By Staff Reporter | Dec 20, 2016 11:48 am
