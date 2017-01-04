BHOPAL : The arrival of New Year was celebrated on premises of Super Thermal Power Project, NTPC, Rhind. The project’s executive director KRC Murti, as chief guest, performed cake-cutting ceremony. Murthi in his address extended his warm wishes to the personnel and urged them to remain conscious towards environment and safety, curtailing electricity expenses, energy conservation, punctuality, discipline and community development.
Bhopal: NTPC celebrates New Year
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 04, 2017 01:05 pm
