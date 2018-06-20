Bhopal: Now fee receipt will be land diversion certificate

Bhopal: The fee receipt of the land diversion will be the certificate of land diversion as per the state cabinet’s decision on land reforms. While addressing the media after the cabinet meeting the revenue minister Umashankar Gupta informed that the state cabinet had done revolutionary amendment in the land reforms.

He said, “Earlier people have to run from pillar to post to get their land diverted. Now according to the new amendment, the land shown in the master plan will be diverted by filing the online application. The applicant can calculate the fees and deposit it online.”

Earlier the land records were updated every 30 years but now the land recorders will be updated without any time limit and also without any area limit. Earlier the smallest unit was the district. In the urban areas the sector and block system will be introduced, this will help to sort out the land related issues.

And also the land will be reserved for the public use. In rural and urban areas the old land occupants who do not have papers of the land will now be declared as the owners of the land and will also be provided the papers. This will benefit the occupants who want to sell the land or who want to take a loan against it.

Now in each Khasra the small house and plots will be entered. The issue of demarcation will be sort out at the vast level, the local administrative authorities will be capable to sort out the issue. The licensed people can do the demarcation with the help of the mapping machine, by depositing the fess.

Other key decisions

The act of land on lease between the owner and the worker had been approved by the Union Government. Now the owner can give the land for maximum for the five years, but on papers. The copy had to deposit to the tehsildar for the reference.

Any one tries to breach the contract, will be charged by the government and importantly the case will not have the capacity to get heard in the Civil Court. “The revenue board of the state will not be dissolved and the today’s land reform bill as decided in the cabinet meeting will be present in the Vidhan Sabha in monsoon session,” he added.

The parliamentary affair minister Narrotam Mishra said that in the meeting, the member of MP-PSC Bhaskar Kumar Choubey is appointed as a chairman of the MP-PSC. He added that many irrigation projects including Banda of Sagar district, of Datia and been approved.

Rs 175 crore has been approved for the procurement of the equipments of the new medical colleges. New burn units will be constructed in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and in Rewa. Rs 41 crore had been approved for the RGPV and Shahdol universities, Rs 30 is approved for the new Machli-Ghar in Bhopal. Under the Sikchak Sikcha Yojna Rs 55 crore had been approved.