Bhopal: Nominations close for Bar Assn polls; 4 in fray for president’s post

BHOPAL : Despite PM Modi’s cashless push, all the candidates who filed their nominations for District Bar Association elections paid the requite fee in cash. Tuesday was the last date for filing of nominations.

Elections are being held for 30 posts. Four candidates have filed their nominations for the post of president. They are Rajesh Vyas, Rajkumar Pandey, Nawab Khan and Indrajit Rajput.

For three posts of junior executive members reserved for women, only three candidates filed their nominations. They are Arti Mehra, Priya Shrivastava and Annapurna Mishra Rawat.

Chief election officer Harish Mehta had said that arrangements would be made for payment of fee through electronic transfer and other cashless modes. The fees for those contesting for president’s post is Rs 20,000. As many as 139 nomination forms – each costing Rs 150 – were sold.

Eight nominations were filed for the post of vice-president and for secretary. Ten nominations were filed for the post of joint secretary and three each for the posts of treasurer and librarian. Thirty nominations were filed for senior executive committee members (male) and 15 for junior executive committee members (male). Four nominations were filed for senior executive committee members (female).

Advocate Mehta said, “All the candidates deposited the fee in cash.

Today was last day for filing of nominations. Scrutiny will be done on January 4 and 5. Nominations can be withdrawn on January 7.”