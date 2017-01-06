Bhopal: Nomination papers of all prez candidates found valid

BHOPAL: The nomination paper of Sapna Chaudhary for the post of vice-president of the District Bar Association was rejected after scrutiny on Friday. Nomination papers of Sanju Rathore for the post of senior executive member were also rejected and now three candidates are left in the fray for an equal number of posts.

January 7 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

For president’s post, the nomination papers of all the four candidates were found valid. They are: Rajesh Vyas, Indrajit Singh Rajput, Raj Kumar Pandey and Nawab Khan. Similarly, AB Khan, Preeti Tiwari, Anil Manikpuri, Kamlesh Goswami, Pradeep Rai, Sunil Kumar Tiwari and Sunil Singhal’s nomination papers for the post of vice-president were also found valid.

Chief Election officer Advocate Harish Mehta said, “Nomination papers of Sapna Chaudhary were rejected on technical grounds while nomination of Sanju Rathore was rejected as she has filed the papers after the deadline of 4.00 pm”

Advocate Sapna Chaudhary said, “I have been told that as I did not file proper declaration so my nomination was rejected. I have challenged the decision with State Bar Council.”

12 observers to oversee polls

The State Bar Council has appointed 12 observers for Bar Association elections. Polling will be held on January 19. The names of the observers are Sanjay Gupta, Mohammed Safir, Arvind Verma, Vinay Jain, Dilip Sharma, Himanshu Gupta, Rajendra Solanki, Mahmood Khan, Rajesh Narayan Shrivastava, Ghanshyam Soni, Ashraf Ali and Komalchand Khangar.