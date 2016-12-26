Bhopal: Noble drive by Jan Jagriti Manch

Mandleshwar: Members of Jan Jagriti Manch collected old clothes from residents of the town which can be reused by the under- privileged. According to information the collection drive took place in Ward 6, Sardar Patel Marg, Vachanalaya and other areas. Shopkeepers donated new clothes while many locals donated clean and ironed clothes. This was followed by a distribution drive where group members distributed usable clothes to needy women and children. “People who could not participate in the drive can visit Taiyabi Traders at Choli Road, Moyade Motors at Barwaha Road and Pradeep Jain Utensils shop at MG Marg to donate their clothes in coming days,” informed a group member.

The members extended heartfelt gratitude to the locals for making the campaign successful.