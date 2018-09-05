Bhopal: No seizure of vehicle on first time illegal sand transportation

Bhopal: In a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, changes were made in sand mining policy. The vehicles found involved in illegal transportation of sand on first count would not be seized but would be slammed seven-fold penalty. Vehicle would be seized on finding involvement in illegal sand transportation on second count.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced seizure of vehicles found involved in illegal transportation of sand. The announcement was incorporated in the sand mining policy but now it has been amended.

As per new rules of sand mining, the state government would get Rs 75 per cubic metre as royalty on sand. Rs 50 would be given to district mining establishment. 50 cubic metre sand could now be stored for the construction of house and building and it would require no license. Local bodies would be allowed to take sand without giving royalty but the contractor would have to pay royalty. Significant decisions related to mediapersons were taken in the cabinet.

Journalists would be given 5% subsidy on interest on taking housing loan. The financial help extended to the family members of accredited journalists, on their death, has been raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Cameraman, if their camera gets damaged during their work, will get Rs 50,000. The cabinet also approved opening of 13 new Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and technical excellence centres.