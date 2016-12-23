Bhopal: No respite in sight from intense cold in Bhopal

BHOPAL: There was no respite from intense cold in the state capital as well as other parts of the state on Thursday. It was frosty atmosphere in morning hours in the state capital. It was a huge relief for tiny tots as most of the schools have closed for Christmas holidays.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8°C which was 2°C above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8°C which was 2°C below normal. Similarly the minimum temperature reduced below normal at various places in the state.

Most of the places which continued to be in the grip of intense cold wave for the last fortnight, recorded temperature nearly 5°C.

Malajhkhand and Umaria each recorded 5°C while Rewa recorded 5.2°C and Betul recorded 5.8°C. Chhindwara recorded 6.2°C while Ujjain recorded 7.5°C and Nowgaon recorded 7.6°C. Satna recorded 8.3°C while Rajgarh recorded 8.4°C.

Cold wave is likely to prevail at isolated places over Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions and Damoh, Betul and Raisen districts in the next 24 hours.

As per the meteorological department, condition is likely to deteriorate as wind pattern is northerly in the state so icy wind is sweeping across the central belt along with northern belt of the country. Therefore, chances are thin for respite from cold in the state. Cold wave is likely to prevail in eastern and border line of Uttar Pradesh.