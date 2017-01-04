Bhopal: No respite from demonetisation blues

NARSINGHPUR : Demonetisation is the surgical strike on poor farmers, labours, shopkeepers and on the middle and low class businessmen. There are so many troubles for 99 per cent honest and hardworking citizens, financial crises comes which effects the progress of the nation. Demonetisation is a big scam and there is a difference between ‘kathni aur karni’ of BJP.

It was said by district congress committee chairman Maithilisharan Tiwari in a press conference which was held in a hotel. Former MLA Sunil Jaiswal, senior congress person Vishwnath Singh Gumasta, Surendra Dhimole and former district panchayat chairman Devendra Patel were present. He said that BJP and RSS did not give the information of the amount which was deposited in their accounts from 1 March to 8 November 2016, which indicates that something is muddled. While Amit Shah of BJP deposited Rs five crore in cooperative bank of Ahmadabad district within three days but it was not enquired.