Bhopal: No petrol for HDFC, Axis banks credit, debit cards

BHOPAL: The petrol pumps in the state will not accept credit and debit cards of HDFC and Axis bank for payment from customers from early Monday as these banks levy extra charge on cards swiping.

Other banks do not levy any charge so the petrol pumps will continue to accept payment through debit and credit cards of other banks.

However, in rest of the country, the credit and debit cards of three banks namely HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank will not be accepted at petrol pumps but in MP, the credit and debit cards of ICICI bank will be accepted as the bank has tie up with Hindustan Petroleum so petrol pumps owners will not suffer any loss.

The MP petrol pump dealers association president Ajay Singh said, “The credit and debit cards of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank will not be accepted at petrol pumps in the state. ICICIC Bank’s cards will be accepted as it has tie up with Hindustan Petroleum because of which petrol pump dealers would not incur any loss.

The HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have been levying extra charge of 0.25 per cent if someone buys petrol for Rs 1,000, while 0.5 per cent on above Rs 1,000 and 1 per cent on above Rs 2,000 if any one swipe debit cards for payment.

Similarly, these banks charge at the rate of 1 per cent in the case of using credit cards of the said banks. So we will not allow any customers to use debit and credit cards of these banks.

The debit and credit cards of other banks will be entertained at all petrol pumps in the state.”