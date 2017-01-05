Bhopal: No new private engineering college in state from next year

BHOPAL: From the next session, no new private engineering college will be opened in the state and the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) will go online so that the students will not have to come to the university for petty work, informed minister of state for technical education Deepak Joshi while speaking in the discussion ‘Technical Education towards Quality’ on Wednesday.

He asked the educational institutions to ensure the presence of the students in classrooms. Their attendance sheet should be uploaded on a web portal so that their parents can see it. He stated that many complaints have been made regarding the counselling process at college level. That the admissions to engineering courses will be granted through national level competition has been decided by the union government and the state government cannot change the process Every two months, a meeting with the college officials has been planned in which their problems will be solved. He said that every college should have a playground and sports equipment books related to moral values should be kept in the libraries.

He instructed that students coming on two wheelers to the college should be given entry only if they are wearing helmets and have the driving licences.

Principal secretary Kalpana Shrivastava informed that a centralised web portal related to technical education will be launched shortly.