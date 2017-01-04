Bhopal: No MP, only 15 MLAs attend PCC meet

BHOPAL : None of the Congress MPs and only 15-odd party MLAs turned up at a meeting convened at the Pradesh Congress Committee office here on Tuesday to chart the future course of action of the party in the state. Besides MPs and MLAs, co-ordinators of assembly and parliamentary constituencies were also invited to the meet, which was attended by two AICC observers.

The Congress has three MPs Lok Sabha members and 56 MLAs in the state. However, not a single MP attended the meeting and barely 15 MLAs were present.

Speaking at the meeting, PCC chief Arun Yadav and AICC observers Amrinder Singh and MS Palanraju asked the party men to be more active. They warned that action would be taken against leaders who do not participate in the January 6 state-wide protests against demonetisation, under which sit-ins will be staged at all district headquarters and memorandums will be handed over to district authorities.

The participants were also handed over a format for collecting inputs on what kinds of problems the people faced due to demonetisation.

On January 7, the women’s cell of the party will give a wakeup call to the Prime Minister by beating steel plates at public places all over the state.

They will join protests: PCC chief

PCC chief claimed that top party leaders and other office-bearers will join the protests against demonetisation. He, however, has no answer when asked why the MPs and MLAs had given the meeting a miss. AICC representative Arminder Singh alleged that the Prime Minister had imposed economic emergency in the country. “Now Chinese-funded Paytm is controlling the economy of India”, he alleged. Palanraju alleged that rural economy was the worst hit due to demonetisation. “It took years for the economy of countries like Brazil, North Korea, Russia and Greece to recover from demonetisation shock”, he said.