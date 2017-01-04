Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: ‘No more jail breaks now’

Bhopal: ‘No more jail breaks now’

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 04, 2017 05:12 am
FOLLOW US:

Chouhan, reviewing the priorities, asked additional chief secretary Vinod Semwal to ensure proper security arrangements in jails so that there are no more jail breaks Forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar said there will be no more jail breaks in the state, probably alluding to the death of eight SIMI under-trials in an alleged police encounter.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK