Chouhan, reviewing the priorities, asked additional chief secretary Vinod Semwal to ensure proper security arrangements in jails so that there are no more jail breaks Forest minister Gaurishankar Shejwar said there will be no more jail breaks in the state, probably alluding to the death of eight SIMI under-trials in an alleged police encounter.
Bhopal: ‘No more jail breaks now’
