Bhopal: No helmet, no petrol rule goes for a toss

Bhopal: The life of slogan-No helmet, no petrol, on display at the petrol pumps the for past few months in the state capital seems to be over as petrol pump dealers (PPDs) are back to their old ways- they have started distributing petrol to helmetless riders in Bhopal.

Common view on this issue is that either district administration is now lenient or PPDs are happily bypassing the rule which said that petrol pumps will not sell petrol to helmetless riders. Initially the PPDs were strict on the ground- to uphold Collector’s order in this regard. However, now the petrol pump dealers association opines that the onus for making the public to observe any rules lies on administration not on PPDs.

MP petrol pump dealers association president Ajay Singh said,“Why should we bear the losses. Majority of riders are helmetless and if we refuse to provide them petrol- they create ruckus and start hurling abuses at our staff. Our situation becomes so odd- so it is for the administration to ensure implementation of rules.”

Collector Sudam Khade said, “Rules have not been relaxed. Action will be taken- if any petrol pump is found distributing petrol to helmetless riders.” According to Section 129 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is mandatory for driver and pillion rider on a two-wheeler to wear helmets. The High Court in July, 2016, directed the transport department and its officials to make helmet mandatory through drives and awareness campaigns.