Bhopal: No compromise with the quality of houses

HOSHANGABAD: Joint secretary of rural development department of government of India Prashant Kumar visit the district and saw the implementation of PM housing scheme on Sunday and did the discussion with the officers and also talked to the beneficiaries of PM housing scheme.

He said that almost 4000 houses would be constructed and the cost of each house would be 1.5 lakh.

He instructed the sub engineers to make the houses of good quality material and took the information of the training of mason.

He had also given the instructions to solve the problems which are coming on web portal and regarding to the approval. He talked to the beneficiaries of the schemes of village panchayat Byawra in panchayat bhawan.

On this occasion CEO district panchayat PC Sharma, joint commissioner Sudarshan Soni, CEO janpad panchayat Udaypratap Bhadoriya, and concerned officials of district panchayat and janpad panchayat were present.