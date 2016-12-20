Bhopal: No cash to pay no-helmet fine, he almost missed his exam

Traffic cops don’t have facility to accept digital payments

BHOPAL: Thirty-nine of the 50 days sought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the people to straighten up the things after demonetisation have passed but the problems faced by the people are only growing.

Talking to Free Press journal, Abhishek Verma, a student who is preparing for competitive examinations said, “I left my home on Sunday morning on my bike to write a test. I was stopped by the traffic cops at Roshanpura Square. They asked me to pay a fine of Rs 250 for not wearing helmet. At that time, I had no cash on me and so I requested them to swipe my debit card. But they did not have the facility for that.

“They insisted that I will have to pay the fine in cash and that too in exact change. I was getting late for the exam so out of desperation I told them that they can keep my mobile or my watch and allow me to go. But they would have nothing of it. Ultimately, I had to call one of my friends and he paid the fine. They let me go only after that. By the time I reached the examination hall, the entry had closed and I had to plead with the authorities to allow me in”.

“On Saturday noon, my teacher sent me to purchase paint from New Market along with my friend. In a hurry, he forgot to wear helmet. When we were coming back, we were stopped at police picket and I did not have a single penny in my pocket,” says Vijendra, a student of B.Sc. computer in Career College, adding that “we told them that we are participating in the wall painting campaign organised by the BMC and we have to just go up to the Banganga Square.

But they said no. We had paytm account and debit card but they said that they need only cash. Finally, I called my teacher who came in about twenty minutes and paid the fine.”

Similarly, Rachna Mishra, a housewife says, “My son missed his school bus. So I have to go to drop him to his school. I was not wearing helmet and was fined by the cops.

I had no cash in my purse and they didn’t have POS machine. I had to phone my husband who came and paid the fine in cash.”

We are planning e-challan facility: ASP Traffic

“Everyone is facing cash crunch. We are not aware of this problem. We don’t have cashless transaction facility but we are planning to launch e-challan system. Most probably, it will start from the next month. The system will help curb violations and maintain transparency and authenticity. The people will be able to pay the fine through MP Online kiosks or through SDS (State Data server),”-Sameer Yadav, ASP Traffic