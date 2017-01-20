Bhopal: No block in Vidisha has 30% vaccination

BHOPAL: The apathy of health department is coming to the fore in Vidisha, which is the workplace of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It was during ‘Parakh’ meeting on Thursday, it was found that no block in Vidisha district has 30 per cent vaccination. Additional chief secretary (ACS) AP Shrivastava showed his annoyance on this issue to Vidisha collector Anil Suchari. Principal secretary, health, Gauri Singh too showed surprise over low percentage of vaccination.

The collectors of districts namely Sagar, Seoni, Mandla, Ashoknagar, Umaria and Harda too were reprimanded over low per cent of vaccination. ACS also directed that the money recovered from mining should be utilised by district mineral ‘Pratishthan’ on valid heads. Singrauli collector SN Singh Chouhan was reprimanded for not paying attention to recovery of tax from mining.

ACS directed collectors that works related to education, health and road construction under district mining ‘Pratishthan’ should be done as per needs of districts. The fund should not be misused.

Additional chief secretary KK Singh said security forces would be provided to check copying on 900 sensitive centres during school examinations. Singh also directed collectors to get a meeting, headed by district judge, on identified crimes conducted every month.