Bhopal: NLIU director Singh resigns; general council to take call

Bhopal: National Law Institute University director S S Singh has resigned from his post. Singh was on leave since February 20. That was after the general council meeting discussed two-member probe report involving him on February 18. Registrar Giribala Singh told Free Press that resignation was circulated to every member of general council. “With consensus, we would take a decision on him,” she said. However, director Singh denied to comment on his resignation and said, “I am on leave till March 31. You should ask registrar about this.”

The NLIU invited application for director’s post a week before the GC meeting on February 12, which gave rise to speculation that Prof Singh would be removed. But half of the members didn’t attend the meeting. Those present were divided on course of action to be taken against Singh. He was sent on leave for the second time in three months.

Director Singh was sent on leave in the November last year after a week -long protest by students against him from November 9 to 15. They demanded his removal. “You can’t call me a slut,” wrote a girl student on a placard shown to director during the protest.

The NLIU students had charged some teachers and administrative officials with body shaming them. They had also complained against NLIU’s poor administration. The students who boycotted classes in November last year ended their protest after the assurance given by MP High Court Chief Justice Hemant Gupta. The students appeared for semester examination wearing black bands.

After the director joined back the office, the student threatened to stage a sit-in again in last week of January 2018. The students wore black bands, black T-shirts as mark of protest. They waited till the general council meeting in February on the assurance given by administrative officials.