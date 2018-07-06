Bhopal: Niwadi to become Madhya Pradesh’s 52nd district

Bhopal: The state government, playing its all cards before assembly polls, is now going to constitute a new district. Niwadi, a tehsil in Teekamgarh disrict, will now be made a district. Niwadi would be 52nd district in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, intends to get hold of all assembly seats falling in this district.

Local MLAs and other public representatives had been demanding to make Niwadi, a district for long. Chouhan, during his Teekamgarh tour, had announced of making Niwadi a district. According to sources, a notification for making Niwadi a district has been sent for publication. The notification would be issued soon.

Prithvipur, Niwadi and Mohangarh tehsils under Teekamgarh will be making Niwadi, a district. Niwadi district will have two assembly seats. Currently, these seats are under BJP’s control. BJP leaders hope that making Niwadi a district will help the party. Agar was also made a district prior to 2013 Assembly polls.