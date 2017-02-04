Bhopal: NHRC to conduct spot inquiry into Dhar incident

New Delhi: Taking cognisance into the recent incident when tribal women residents of Bhutia and Holibayada villages levelled serious allegations of gang rape, sexual assault and molestation against police party, the National human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to conduct spot inquiry in the matter.

NHRC swung into the action after a complaint from the nine Scheduled Tribe women residents of Bhutia and Holibayada villages of district Dhar of Madhya Pradesh that they became victims of police atrocities including rape, sexual assault and molestation on January 25, 2017.

They include four victims of gang rape, three of molestation and two minor girl victims of sexual assault.

The commission has observed that the allegations raise serious issues of violation of human rights by the police personnel. It has asked Director General (Investigation), NHRC to depute a team for a spot enquiry and submit a report at the earliest.