Bhopal: NHRC team arrives to probe complaints

Bhopal: A three-member probe team of National Human Rights Commission headed by Pupul Dutta Prasad, SSP and incharge of Group 3 Investigation Division of the Commission arrived here on Monday to investigate complaints of barbaric and inhuman behaviour with 21 SIMI under-trials in Bhopal Central Jail.

Though the team would begin its formal probe on Monday, two members of the team visited the Central Jail on Monday and talked to jail officials. They, however, did not meet the under-trials.

The kin of the under-trials had complained to the chief minister and the NHRC that ever since the death of eight SIMI activists in a so-called encounter near Bhopal in October last year, the under-trials were being subjected to barbaric treatment.

Among other things, the under-trials have complained that they are being kept in solitary confinement, in violation of jail rules, they are subjected to brutal beatings and are being given just one bottle of water every day. They are forced to raise anti-Islamic slogans and many of them, who are ill, are not being provided treatment. One of them Sajid Hussain is suffering from piles while another Mohammed Irfan is an eye patient.

Among others, former advocate general Anand Mohan Mathur, educationist Anil Sadgopal, Madhuri of PUCL, Rajesh Joshi of MP Janvadi Lekhak Sangh and LS Herdenia of Rashtriya Secular Manch had signed the petition submitted to the chief minister on June 17 this year. “They are under-trials and no civilised society can condone the behaviour being done with them”, Madhuri told

Free Press.

