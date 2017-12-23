Bhopal: NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of prisoners’ deaths, seeks report

Bhopal: The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo-motu cognisance of a media report that a large number of prisoners are dying in the jails of Madhya Pradesh. Expressing serious concern over the pathetic state of medical facilities in the jails leading to deaths of inmates, the Commission has asked its DIG (Investigation) to constitute a team for an on the spot enquiry. The DIG has been asked to submit the report in six weeks.

The Commission in a statement released here said that six out of 11 central jails have no doctors, while out of 51 posts of doctors, 46 are lying vacant. All the 40 district jails in the state do not have a single doctor. The jail authorities are somehow managing with the doctors of primary health centres and district hospitals serving there on part time basis.

With no doctors to take care, the prisoners suffering from serious illness are not getting any timely treatment. In case the jail administration calls a doctor, they have to pay Rs 500 fee per visit, so it is only in serious cases that visiting doctors are called.

The state being custodian of the inmates is liable to take care of their health issues, observed the Commission. Deaths of the prisoners in such a large number, due to lack of medical facilities, is violation of Right to Life and Health of the poor prisoners, the statement read.

Citing media reports the Commission said that during last five years, a total 733 convicts have died. Mentioning an incident, the commission said that a 56-year-old convict suffered a cardiac arrest and died as he failed to get timely medical help. Since there was no doctor in the prison, the patient was first taken to a local health centre and was later shifted to district hospital when his condition deteriorated. This year, two convicts died in district Jail, Morena due to cardiac arrest. In a health camp organised at the district headquarter, reportedly, 42 jail inmates were found suffering from tuberculosis.