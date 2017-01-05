Bhopal: NGT permits to open Kakada Rolling Mills for 60 days only

BHOPAL: Considering the livelihood crisis face by 300 labourers, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given permission, with riders, to Kakada Rolling Mills to start operation for 60 days. Mills was closed down on December 23, 2016.

NGT has slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh and it has to be paid in two installments. First installment of Rs 10 lakh will have to be paid by January 15 and second installment have to be paid by February 5.

Penalty has been imposed for not having environment clearance. Penalty will be deposited with registrar, NGT, for being credited to the ‘Environmental Relief Fund’

NGT, in its order, has also instructed MPEB to restore electric connection so that Rolling Mills could commence its production. NGT also instructed mill management not to deduct any wages of labouers during period of closure from December 23, 2016 till

operation resumes on account of the closure direction issued by this tribunal.

But now, Kakada Mills has to take effective measures for segregation of raw materials which include painted scraps etc which is causing the pollution. Pollution Control board will be at liberty to carry out surprise inspection to this effect. In case, if the mills is found to be using such non conducive material, NGT will look into matter. NGT also instructed Mills management to file affidavit with assurance for compliance of order.

Advocate Rajiv Jain, counsel of Kakada Rolling Mills, said, “The mill management showed its willingness to deposit Rs 20 lakh for Environment Relief fund. NGT has taken a good decision in the interest of labourers’ livelihood and their 1,500 family members.”