Bhopal: NGO to fete cops for standing up to politicos

BHOPAL: The morale of the state police force is at an all-time low and honest police officers are being harassed, alleged the convener of ‘Watch League’ Chandna Arora while speaking to media persons here on Friday. She added that the police force has become an ‘orderly force’.

She said that the Katni SP Gaurav Tiwari was transferred under political pressure. A memorandum had been submitted to the DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla demanding that police officers should support their colleagues working without fear and favour. The organisation has decided to honour the police officials who did not bow to political pressure. Pradeep Khandelwal and other members of the organisation were also present in the conference.