Bhopal: ‘Newer challenges in front of police’

BHOPAL: Now the time has come, let us open the blindfold of the statue of justice because now the courts are also delivering social justice. Assembly Speaker Sitashran Sharma said this at the inaugural function of IPS Service Meet and workshop on ‘Internal Security Cyber Challenges – New Dimension’ at Vidhan Sabha Auditorium, on Friday.

He also raised question on terrorism and its theory. “The army chief states that stone pelters are anti-nationals, whereas one of MP claims that these are misguided youths. Human rights agencies are being misused. They are being regulated by those people, who are creating problem to the common men,” he claimed.

He said because moral values were deteriorating in society, cyber crime was increasing. In cashless condition, cyber crime was a challenge.

DGP Rishi Shukla informed that newer challenges were in front of the police. People gathered in groups were doing unlawful activities and they thought the law would not affect them.

“Interestingly without meeting any person, people are making modules; the recent ISIS module which is involved in Bhopal Ujjain train blast is an example and it’s a big challenge to stop them,” he added.

‘India will be a water-stressed economy’

Cyber expert Ajay Saha informed, “India will not be a superpower in our lifetime, but by 2030 it will be among the top three economies after the US and China.”

He enumerated various serious issues in the workshop. “India’s urban population by 2030 will be 898 million; 63 per cent of this will grow in most backward states of the nation,” he said adding by 2030 Indian economy would be water-stressed and food insecurity would be very high by this year.

“By 2045 India will lose 40 per cent of its biodiversity. Already by 2010, 20 per cent have been lost and by 2030 it will increase to 35 per cent,” he claimed. “Biological weapons will be the greatest security threat for the nation,” he said.

Cyber security

Cyber expert Nandkumar Sarkhere raised the question about cyber crime and modus operandi. “People are manipulating photographs and posting on social media, which is creating confusion and also affecting communal harmony,” he said. “Organisations like ISIS are using social media and affecting youths. Youths should not spend more time on the internet. They should use it only for their studies and research work,” he added.

“Now a days data theft is a big problem, and the only way to save data is to take backup. Officers should take stake holding and lead the team. Then only the expected result can come,” he added.

Innovations by SPs

SPs of different districts also shared their innovations in the meet. SP of Hosangabad AP Singh informed about the programme ‘Kanoon Ki Pheredari ke saath Samajik Jimmedari’ (along with law and order responsibility, also social responsibility), in which the respective investigation officer had to inform the complainant about the investigation status.

Similarly the Dindori SP informed about the ‘Blue Gang’, which was involved in controlling crime against women and also selling of illicit liquor. SP Rajgarh’s initiative, ‘Aap ka Bachpan Hamra Saath’ provides help and comfort to students, especially girls.