Bhopal: New Year galas at city hotels, Cashless payments up

BHOPAL: City-based hotels are all set to usher in the New Year but say that the response is poorer in comparison to the last year, presumably due to demonetisation.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Mohammed Amer, Front Office manager of Noor-Us-Sabah says, “For New Year celebrations, we have planned live band performance with buffet. In buffet, we would have continental dishes. The entry charge is Rs 5,000 per couple,” adding that, “business is poorer this year in comparison to the last one. The bookings are down by 20 per cent. Demonetisation is of course one of the reasons.”

Ajay Sharma, General Manager of Palash Residency says, “We would have light music, DJ and games with surprise gifts. We also will also have buffet dinner including vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, drinks and unlimited snacks. We have only couple entry and the charge is Rs 3000 per couple,” adding that “see, we have old patrons. More people are paying through credit or debit cards in comparison to last year. Almost all tables have been booked, only 12 are left and I think they would be booked by December 31t. So, demonetisation ka utna koi khas fark nahi pada hai…”.

“If we compare with last year, then bahut jyada asar nahi pada hai. We have almost sold out the tickets and we are hoping that remaining would be sold out by the last day, ” said Shantanu Roy, executive manager of Amer Palace adding that,” We have regular customers. This year we are organising family nights for 100 to 150 couples including dinner and drinks. The entry charge is Rs 3,000 per couple at Amer Palace, MP Nagar and Rs 6,000 per couple at Amer Majesty, Hoshangabad Road. There are also special arrangements for the kids. Mostly, we are getting cashless payments through debit and credit cards.”

“This year, we are going to organise a simple gala dinner on December 31 on small scale. The buffet dinner includes vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. There is no entry charge here. It would based on first come, first serve,” says Rajesh Chhukani, marketing executive of Hotel Lake View Ashoka adding that “No, I don’t there is any effect of demonetisation on our New year celebration. 99 per cent of our transaction is cashless.”