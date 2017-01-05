BHOPAL: Technical Centre – an arm of Helping Hands run by the BHEL Ladies Welfare Society – celebrated the New Year with great zeal and fervour. On this occasion, Aruna Yugandhar, president of the Club was present as the chief guest. Yugandhar distributed New Year gifts to all the employees of the Centre. Anita Chouragade, vice-president of the centre; Kiran Gupta, Raaghu Pathak, Diksha Nigam, Nikita Mathur, Sunil Saxena, Sumita Mishra, Vandana Thakur and other members of the club were also present at the function.
Bhopal: New Year celebrated at Technical Centre
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 05, 2017 09:13 am
Tagged with: BHEL Ladies Welfare Society helping hands New Year Technical Centre
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Arunachal politics a game of musical chairs
In these times when defection of less than one-third of the legislators of a party stands outlawed under the Anti-Defection…
Bengaluru police failed to curb rowdies in time
It is unfortunate indeed that Bengaluru, which was an oasis of tranquillity and of well-managed law and order in yesteryears,…
Will Italy be next to quit Euro-zone?
The third largest economy in EU is on its economic knees. Plagued with anaemic growth, unemployment, corruption and frightening crisis…
The demon in demonetisation
The entire burden of the 2017 assembly elections has been placed on the PM's Atlas-like shoulders. Is that fair? Should…
BCCI top brass sack must not go in vain
The Supreme Court verdict removing Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and…