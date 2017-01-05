Free Press Journal
Bhopal: New Year celebrated at Technical Centre

Bhopal: New Year celebrated at Technical Centre

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 05, 2017 09:13 am
BHOPAL: Technical Centre – an arm of Helping Hands run by the BHEL Ladies Welfare Society – celebrated the New Year with great zeal and fervour. On this occasion, Aruna Yugandhar, president of the Club was present as the chief guest.  Yugandhar distributed New Year gifts to all the employees of the Centre. Anita Chouragade, vice-president of the centre; Kiran Gupta, Raaghu Pathak, Diksha Nigam, Nikita Mathur, Sunil Saxena, Sumita Mishra, Vandana Thakur and other members of the club were also present at the function.

