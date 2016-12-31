Bhopal: New Year bashes, top hotels charging up to Rs 6K per person

BHOPAL: Despite demonetisation and currency crunch, the top hotels of the city are all set to accord a grand welcome to 2017. Couples, single persons and children can join the New Year bashes, arranged in various posh hotels. The charges, of course are steep. Payments are being accepted through credit and debit cards, besides cheques.

These parties will be hosted in hotels with drinks and buffet dinners with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Top-notch DJs spinning groovy dance tracks will be present all night. Hotels may jack up their charges on the last day. Courtyard by Marriott’s Yash Pandey said, “We are offering tickets for couples costing Rs 12,000. For children, it will be Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 will be charged if a single person wants to join the celebrations. Most of the tickets have already sold out so people should make hurry if they don’t want to miss out on the celebrations. The guests will be provided drinks and vegetarian and non-vegetarian food as per their choice.”

Sayaji Hotel is offering tickets for couples for Rs 7,000 for children for Rs 3,000 and for single individuals for Rs 4,000. It includes drinks, buffet dinner and dance with music facilities. The hotel has made arrangements for the party in its sprawling lawns.

Noor Us Subah tickets prices are Rs 5,000 for couples, Rs 2,000 for children and Rs 3,000 for single persons. However, the hotel management has clarified that no drinks will be served.