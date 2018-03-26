Bhopal: New books add burden on students, burn hole in parents’ pockets

Bhopal: While it is already a topic of debate that students are weighed down by school bags, the educational institutions are adding more burden on their shoulders by introducing new books which parents find unnecessary. Class-wise grammar, activities books, reader books, general knowledge (GK) dictionary and drawing-cum-painting material are a few new additions increasing burden on students and burning a hole their parents’ pockets.

Private book publishers again have managed to convince the schools to introduce new books in the new academic sessions. The parents have no option but to purchase these books in addition to subject books as prescribed by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

These books cost higher than the subject books, complained parents. General knowledge (GK), Sanskrit grammar, English grammar and paintings-cum-drawing copies in glaze paper are among the books that have been added to the syllabus. Every year a dictionary is included in book lists class-wise.

While these new books are included in the syllabus, teachers in many schools never get time to team from them, complained parents, who had come to purchase books at MP Nagar. A parent informed that in St Joseph Convent senior School, English syllabus of class 8th comprises Communicate in English which is priced at Rs 460, activity book costs Rs 290, Assignment in English is for Rs 380 and Literature reader is costing Rs 180.

Similarly, a book Living in Harmony costs Rs 205, GK costs Rs 270 and a book “Anybody can draw” costs Rs 249, this is all in addition to the subject books, the student’s parent informed.

At Carmel Convent BHEL, English books of 8th standard include Multi-skills English reader-Rs 410, grammar composition-Rs 298, GK-Rs 250. Here Hindi books including grammar and main subject book cost Rs 710(Rs 328 and Rs 382 respectively). Creation book comes for Rs 195. Similarly, Sanskrit book costs Rs 250 and while Sanskrit grammar has been priced at Rs 289, elaborated another person.

A student’s father Manoj Tiwari, said, ”We do not have any option but to purchase the NCERT and other books. Schools management is unnecessary increasing burden on children as these books have increased mental stress on students,” said Tiwari.

We parent have to spend a lot more money on these new books, said Tiwari, adding that school management should focus on main subjects, rather than burdening the child.

Shradha, who had come to purchase the books in MP Nagar, said, “most of the these books are not taught in school but students are pressurised to purchase them. Teachers do not have time to teach these books.” Class-wise grammar, GK and dictionary and such other books are unnecessary, while they have added to child’s burden it has also affected us financially, said the woman.