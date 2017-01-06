Bhopal: Neither BMC nor Sikhs interested in GTB Park facelift

BHOPAL: Neither the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) nor the Sikh community of the city seems to be interested in the facelift of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Park located in the GTB Complex just across the road from the Betwa Apartments. Despite being located at a prime location, the park is in dilapidated state.

Sikhs celebrated Guru Govind Singh Jayanti on Thursday with great fanfare but the park, which has been christened in the name of Guru Teg Bahadur, is in a shambles. The ground is uneven and is littered with rubble. Barring a metallic railing, it contains nothing that can qualify it as a park.

Earlier, the Park was in worse state. Kiosks selling pan, tea and eatables had surrounded it from all sides and inside stood a shanty.

The shanty was removed and the kiosks were shifted to the other side of the road. A programme was also organised, which, among others, was attended by leaders of the Sikh community and the Mayor Alok Sharma. It was announced that a proper park would be developed on the land. However, the work ceased after construction of the railing.

Yogesh Alonee

“GTB Park could have been developed in a proper way. It is on prime location and can be used by the employees of the officers around and the visitors to New Market to relax.”

Gajendra Raghuvanshi

“If the BMC is not doing anything for the development of Park, the Sikhs should come forward and take initiative. After all, the community has no dearth of money.”

K Chenai

“It has become a haven for stray animals. BMC administration can and should take prompt initiative for its development.”

Sikh leader Inder Singh

“Sikhs want to develop this park in a way that it fits in with the Smart City coming up in the vicinity. The BMC administration has floated tenders for development of the Park. Encroachments in and around the park have been removed and we hope that the work would begin soon”.

Ajay Singh

“It is pathetic that neither the Sikh community nor the BMC administration is taking any interest in the development and maintenance of the Park. Today, they are celebrating Guru Govind Singh Jayanti on this occasion, they should take a pledge to develop the piece of land into an excellent park.”

Krishna Kumar

“The park lies abandoned and neglected. This is unfortunate. When the BMC is maintaining dozens of much bigger parks, why can’t it look after this as well”.