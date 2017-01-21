Bhopal: Neerja Faujdar elected to Vaishya body state executive

HOSHANGABAD: Aadarsh women club chairperson, chairperson of divisional unit of Vaishya community, famous social worker Neerja Faujdar becomes the member of state executive. Revenue minister and state chairman of Vaishya mahasammelan Umashankar Gupta made Neerja Faujdar as a member in state executive, during his visit, minister Umashankar Gupta made Neerja Faujdar, the member of state executive and assigned a letter to her in which he has given the responsibility to take society of Vaishya community at state, tehsil and at panchayat level. On this occasion district cooperative bank vice-chairman Bharat Singh Rajput, treasurer in district BJP Manohar Badani, Prakash Shivhare, Narendra Goyal, Ritesh Khandelwal, Usha Agrawal, Bhawna Chawra, Bharti Agrawal, Suresh Agrawal, Manish Gupta including community people were present.