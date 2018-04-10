Bhopal: Nearly 60 shanties gutted in fire

Bhopal: A massive fire destroyed nearly 60 shanties in Saket Nagar-Shakti Nagar near Alkapuri under ward no-57 on Monday rendering many families homeless. Most of the people who lived in this area worked as daily wage labourers.

It claimed life savings of many families, who claim to have stored all their income inside their houses. Inferno turned Children school bags, medicines, grocery items, electronic items, and other house hold items into ashes. “We lost everything in fire. Now we have to starts life from zero. Somehow, we were managing the family affairs,” the affected families chorused while sharing their plight.

No casualty has been reported. People tried to their best to douse the fire to protect the house items but their effort went in vain. Exact reason behind fire is still not known. LPG cylinders inside the shanties made the rescue efforts difficult for the fire fighters.

Fire tender from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Misrod police, BHEL also were pressed into job. SDM Ravi Kumar said, “Survey of losses and damages will be conducted on Tuesday.” Local Corporator Rashmi Diwedi said, “The people whose houses have been gutted in fire, will be allowed to stay in the community hall nearby.”