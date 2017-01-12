Bhopal: Naxals, human traffickers have been ruined: Sahasrabuddhe

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party, state in-charge Vinay Sahasrabudhe, speaking at state executive body meeting on Wednesday, said demonetisation has come as a severe jolt to human trafficking to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore from Nepal and Bangladesh.

Sahasrabudhe said the industry of stone pelters in Kashmir has been shut down and the backbone of Naxalites has been broken.

Some people, due to their vested interests, are opposing demonetisation but they have no logic. The BJP government stands by this courageous decision. He said elections are the measure of public opinion in the country and the party is winning polls continuously since demonetisation.

Sahasrabudhe suggested that some corporators and Sarpanchs may be rewarded in the birth centenary year of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. This would develop healthy competition. BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan expressed his agreement and said that ministers and MLAs would also be included for the award.